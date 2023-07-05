U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help to apprehend a fugitive wanted on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

According to a release, 30-year-old Jamie Ray Jones is in north-central West Virginia and is wanted in West Virginia for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Kidnapping.

Authorities say Jones has a history involving weapons, violent tendencies and fleeing.

Jones is the suspected driver of a car that crashed into several cars on Wednesday near University Town Center in Morgantown, officials say.

Jones is described as being 5′11″ and 162 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

