WVU Medicine officially expands with addition of Grant Memorial Hospital

WVU Medicine
WVU Medicine(Zach Shrivers)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Health System has officially added Grant Memorial Hospital to its collection of 22 hospitals.

GMH officially joined WVU Medicine on July 1, according to a release.

“We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Grant Memorial Hospital into the WVU Medicine family. With our hub-and-spoke model of care, the residents of Grant County and the surrounding region will see an expansion of local services and easier access to our specialty and sub-specialty services in Morgantown,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “While we hope that people never need our services, our pledge to the people of the Petersburg area is to provide them with the care they need close to home.”

GMH signed a letter of intent to join the WVU Health System in October 2021. John Sylvia assumed the role of president and CEO of GMH in January.

“I am very excited that this relationship builds upon the current quality and service of the hospital,” Sylvia said. “With the addition of the Health System’s resources, Grant Memorial will be able to achieve even higher levels of care and bring additional programs and services to the community.”

GMH serves the valley of the Potomac Highlands, which includes citizens of Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Hampshire, and Mineral counties.

As a nonprofit hospital owned by the Grant County Commission, it has a total of 25 inpatient beds and more than 350 employees.

“This year, Grant Memorial Hospital celebrated its 65th anniversary of providing healthcare to the residents of the Potomac Highlands. I can think of no better way to celebrate that anniversary than with the Hospital becoming a full member in the WVU Health System,” Scotty Miley, Grant County commissioner, said. “Not only is the Hospital our local source of healthcare, it is also Grant County’s largest employer, providing jobs to people from all over the region. It is a storied and much-needed pillar in this community, and we look forward to the future growth and expansion of services that being part of WVU Medicine will bring.”

A celebration of GMH’s full membership in the WVU Health System will be held on July 11.

