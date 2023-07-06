1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Randolph County on Wednesday.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the three car accident happened on Route 219 at the intersection of Back Road just before the Burnt Bridge.

Investigators determined a pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 219 lost control a hit a car that was stopped, attempting to turn onto Back Road. The car then spun into the northbound lane of Route 219 and was struck by another pickup truck.

The release says the driver of the car was taken to Davis Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Other responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS, and Tygart Valley Fire Department.

