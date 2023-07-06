Agreement between DNR, Boy Scouts to promote education, conservation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has announced the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America has officially signed an agreement to promote education and conservation.

The agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding, will allow scouts to utilize various state parks for activities while encouraging scouts to contribute to the conservation and preservation through service projects, Gov. Justice says.

“I’m thrilled that this collaboration between the WVDNR and Boy Scouts has come together and look forward to seeing all the ways these two incredible organizations will work together to instill a love for nature in our youth and promote the preservation of West Virginia’s natural beauty for generations to come,” Gov. Justice said. “This partnership will give scouts access to unforgettable outdoor experiences and empower them to actively engage in conservation efforts in our beautiful state parks.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Gov. Justice says scouts from the Buckskin Council will have the unique opportunity to camp for free in designated state parks as long as the requested facility is available for use on the requested date.

Recreational activities may also be provided at a reduced or negotiated rate, depending on volume, availability, operational hours, and the time of year, according to Gov. Justice.

Before starting a service project, scouting units will be required to complete volunteer agreements and obtain project approval from the WVDNR’s West Virginia State Parks section, Gov. Justice says. State Parks personnel may also provide educational programming, such as merit badge classes and counseling, to visiting scouts.

“This collaboration is a win-win situation for both the WVDNR and the Buckskin Council,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “By welcoming scouts into our state parks, we’re not only providing kids with invaluable opportunities to learn and explore the outdoors, but we’re giving them the chance to contribute to the conservation and enhancement of our state’s precious resources. We hope this experience will translate into a lifelong love for West Virginia. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on the scouts, our state parks, and the community as a whole.”

The Boy Scouts of America’s Buckskin Council is headquartered in Charleston and serves 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. In our area, it covers Ritchie, Braxton, Webster, and Pocahontas counties.

This new agreement is one of several public-private partnerships the WVDNR has developed over the years to promote environmental stewardship, outdoor education and community engagement.

