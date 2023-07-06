Body found in Boone County, sheriff says

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was discovered by sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies received a call of a body located in the Prenter area of Boone County.

It appears the body had been there for a few days, officials confirmed.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater

Latest News

(Source: CNN)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Pittsburgh show canceled
Morgantown Post 2 blows out Fairmont Post 17 - WDTV Sports
Robert C Byrd hires Austin Scott as new head coach - WDTV Sports
WVU picked last in Big 12 Media Preseason football poll - WDTV Sports
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911