Fairmont Ave reopened after 3-vehicle accident

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The intersection of Route 250 Fairmont Avenue and Holbert Road in Fairmont is reopened after being temporarily closed due to a vehicle accident, according to Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on scene around 1:30P.M. Thursday.

911 officials say three cars were involved, and two people have been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

At this time, officials couldn’t confirm what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.