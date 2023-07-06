Charges dropped against police shooting victim accused of wielding a hammer at officers

WELCH W.Va. (WVVA) - On March 10th of this year Darius Lester was shot by members of the West Virginia State Police who were executing a search warrant he was not named in.

The police say they knocked on the residence’s door twice before breaching the door, then were met by Darius wielding a hammer in a “striking position” before firing.

Darius says he was woken out of his sleep in a room removed from the front door by men with guns and that he did not attempt to wound the officers.

After the incident, Darius was given a criminal complaint that said he was facing a felony for attempting to maliciously wound an officer.

Today a hearing was held to see if the court would officially charge Darius with this crime.

”Here we have a unique situation in that Trooper Saddler who has been called here to testify on behalf of the state has absolutely no knowledge about the events that occurred in this case. He is basing everything that he knows about this based on a trooper Yeager. And Trooper Yeager, as Trooper Saddler testified to wasn’t involved in what happened that day,” said Darius’ lawyer Ryan Flannigan.

Two witnesses were presented to bolster the state’s case. Neither witness was on premise at the time of the incident.

After McDowell County Magistrate VanDyke from all parties he announced that not enough evidence was presented to officially press charges against Darius.

The Magistrate added that the state could attempt to bring charges again if they could provide first hand evidence.

