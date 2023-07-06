Clarksburg road to remain closed for a month after water main break

FILE PHOTO from June 25 of the water main break that shut down West Pike Street between...
FILE PHOTO from June 25 of the water main break that shut down West Pike Street between Monticello Ave. and Second St.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sunday, June 25, a water main break shut down West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Water main break closes road in Clarksburg (6/25/23)

Following the water main break, the Clarksburg Water Board said the roadway would be shut down between Monticello Ave. and Second St. indefinitely for resurfacing.

Officials provide update on water main break in Clarksburg (6/26/23)

While construction began more than a week ago, West Virginia Division of Highways officials say the roadway will remain shut down for another month.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down at all times until Friday, Aug. 4 as crews continue road repair.

All traffic in the area must use the detours that are in place.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

I-79 South at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Rd., in Marion County
I-79 South to close at Pleasant Valley exit as widening project continues
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Agreement between DNR, Boy Scouts to promote education, conservation
Record number of WVU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown