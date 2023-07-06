Clarksburg road to remain closed for a month after water main break

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sunday, June 25, a water main break shut down West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Following the water main break, the Clarksburg Water Board said the roadway would be shut down between Monticello Ave. and Second St. indefinitely for resurfacing.

While construction began more than a week ago, West Virginia Division of Highways officials say the roadway will remain shut down for another month.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down at all times until Friday, Aug. 4 as crews continue road repair.

All traffic in the area must use the detours that are in place.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.