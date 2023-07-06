Discovery World is looking for funding to remodel theatre

Funding needed for renovations to Discovery World's Theatre
Funding needed for renovations to Discovery World's Theatre
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is preparing for its next project in the building.

They are currently looking for funding to renovate the theatre on the fourth floor so they can offer more to families.

They plan on raising $500,000 to complete all of the renovations.

The plan is to update the theatre while keeping most of the current design according to Tres Ross, Chairman of the Board for Discovery World.

“All of the new A/V stuff we have to put in. We want to make it more accessible than it is, but we want to keep as much of the historic elements as we can; that is a key component. We want to make sure it looks very similar to what it’s been before while updating it for today’s opportunities,” said Ross.

They have recently held camps in the theatre, but hope to do more once the renovations are complete.

There is no set date for when the renovations will be complete as they are unsure of how long it will take to raise the money.

