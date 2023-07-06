Eighth gun caught by TSA sets new record for airport in West Virginia

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on July 5.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on July 5.(TSA Yeager Airport)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Transportation Security Administration officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, July 5.

The 9mm handgun was not loaded, however it was packed with two gun magazines loaded with a total of 11 bullets.

According to the TSA, Wednesday’s gun catch by officers was the eighth gun caught at the airport so far this year, which sets a new record for the airport.

“This is not the type of record we want to set. We would much rather that travelers not bring their firearms to our checkpoints,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police came to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapon from the traveler from Red House, West Virginia.

Police also cited the man on a weapons charge.

This individual also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints,” said Allen. “When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight.”

Individuals who want to bring their guns with them when they fly need to pack them properly in their checked luggage, and declare them at their airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

TSA firearms catches at airport checkpoints at Yeager Airport, 2018 to 2023

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.(TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on July 5.)

