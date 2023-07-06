First at 4 Forum: Dr. Greg Charlop

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Greg Charlop of Dr. Greg’s Home Makeover joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about making homes greener, why people are making their homes greener, affordable solutions to make homes greener, and simple and easy tips to make a home greener.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | July 6, 2023
First at 4 Forum: Steven Barker Liles
First at 4 Forum: Steven Barker Liles
First at 4 Forum: Melissa Sinisi
First at 4 Forum: Melissa Sinisi
First at 4 Forum: Steven Barker Liles
First at 4 Forum: Steven Barker Liles