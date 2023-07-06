First at 4 Forum: Melissa Sinisi

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melissa Sinisi with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about education services provided at the United Way, services offered during the summertime, and how to sign up for the services.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.