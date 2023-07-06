Hot, muggy Thursday, rain chances this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, and there is a slight chance of rain showers in some areas. More rain chances are expected after today. Find out the details regarding the next few days in the video above!

A weak high-pressure system is pushing through our region this afternoon, which means partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime heating may result in a few isolated showers across our region, but most of North-Central West Virginia will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling slightly hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade to account for the heat. Overnight, a cold front will push through, bringing a couple of isolated showers. So some areas may see a chance of rain. However, since daytime heating will be mostly gone, the chances will be low. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the 60s. Then a few more showers and thunderstorms may pop up tomorrow afternoon, as the front pushes east of our region. So some areas may see rain. Because of light northwesterly winds, temperatures will drop into the mid-80s. Besides any showers, skies will be partly sunny, and in fact, any leftover showers die out by the evening hours.

Saturday will be a nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. Then Saturday night into Sunday, a low-pressure system that started in the southwestern US will lift into our region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region. More showers and thunderstorms will come through on Monday as well, as the area of low-pressure moves east of West Virginia. So some areas will see rain push through. The system moves away from West Virginia by Tuesday, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s for the middle of the week. Towards the end of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms may make a return. All the while, temperatures start in the 70s on Sunday and end with the 80s later next week. In short, today will be hot and sunny, rain chances are expected tomorrow and Sunday, and next week starts out seasonable and partly clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, especially in the mountains. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low: 69.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 87.

