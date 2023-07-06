I-79 South to close at Pleasant Valley exit as widening project continues

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - I-79 South will soon be shutting down at the Pleasant Valley exit in Marion County as a part of the ongoing construction project to widen I-79.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says both lanes of I-79 southbound will shut down at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 10 in preparation to shift southbound traffic into the northbound lanes.

The work is the next step to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and the Pleasant Valley exit, officials say.

Crews will be working on the crossover between southbound and northbound lanes because of different elevations in the area.

During construction, officials say southbound traffic will take the Pleasant Valley off-ramp at Exit 135 toward Millersville Road and immediately get back onto I-79 South using the on-ramp.

A secondary detour during peak traffic times will be Millersville Road to Pleasant Valley Road, and back onto I-79 South at the Kingmont exit (Exit 133).

Officials say flaggers and law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.

In addition, the work zone will be well-marked with signs and barrels, and attenuator crash barrier trucks will be on site, officials say.

Work is expected to take about a week.

With work continuing on I-79, motorists are urged to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

The WVDOT says there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones in 2022, killing eight people and injuring 276.

