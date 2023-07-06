John Henry Days preps for upcoming weekend in Talcott

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County was gearing up for the beginning of John Henry Days on Thursday -- as the annual celebration moved closer to its 26th year.

The annual folk-hero celebration begins Friday, July 7th, set to last through the 9th. Live music, kid-friendly-fun, a church service, car show and much more are all set for the weekend.

The annual event is made possible with the help of volunteers and local donors, making events free-of-charge for all who stop by.

“It’s a source of pride for our community,” said Pam Lewis, President of the John Henry Days Committee. “The legend has been around for well over 100 years.”

Legend has it, John Henry died after defeating a steam-powered drilling machine in a duel to “drive” the most steel back in the 1800s.

Among other events set for the weekend is a “Grand Parade,” beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. You’ll be able to catch WVVA’s very own Martin Staunton along with his lovely wife Middy sitting-in as judges for the participants there.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater

Latest News

(Source: CNN)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Pittsburgh show canceled
Morgantown Post 2 blows out Fairmont Post 17 - WDTV Sports
Robert C Byrd hires Austin Scott as new head coach - WDTV Sports
WVU picked last in Big 12 Media Preseason football poll - WDTV Sports
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911