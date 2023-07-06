John Henry Days preps for upcoming weekend in Talcott

TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County was gearing up for the beginning of John Henry Days on Thursday -- as the annual celebration moved closer to its 26th year.

The annual folk-hero celebration begins Friday, July 7th, set to last through the 9th. Live music, kid-friendly-fun, a church service, car show and much more are all set for the weekend.

The annual event is made possible with the help of volunteers and local donors, making events free-of-charge for all who stop by.

“It’s a source of pride for our community,” said Pam Lewis, President of the John Henry Days Committee. “The legend has been around for well over 100 years.”

Legend has it, John Henry died after defeating a steam-powered drilling machine in a duel to “drive” the most steel back in the 1800s.

Among other events set for the weekend is a “Grand Parade,” beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. You’ll be able to catch WVVA’s very own Martin Staunton along with his lovely wife Middy sitting-in as judges for the participants there.

