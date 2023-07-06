Jose Perez enters transfer portal, two former Mountaineers commit to new schools

Perez leaving, Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague going elsewhere.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Jose Perez has entered the transfer portal, while Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague have committed to Texas Tech and Alabama, respectively.

Perez deleted all mentions of West Virginia on his Instagram last week, and did the same to his Twitter account today, while affirming national reports that he had decided to enter the portal.

He has apparently been contacted by teams such as Gonzaga and Michigan already.

Yesterday, Joe Toussaint announced that he would be moving to Texas Tech, and today, Mohamed Wague confirmed via social media that he would move to Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide.

These departures mean that West Virginia now has just 8 players on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Bridgeport takes down Morgantown in Legion Baseball - WDTV Sports
LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport holds off Morgantown, moves to 20 wins on season
Zach Frazier selected to Big 12 Preseason Team - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Football team
Black Bears take down Scrappers - WDTV Sports
Black Bears defeat Scrappers via comeback and 14-run offensive explosion
David Shriver (Philip Barbour Colts) to play for NYK in Summer League - WDTV Sports
David Shriver, former Philip Barbour Colt, to play for New York Knicks in NBA Summer League