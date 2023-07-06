Jose Perez enters transfer portal, two former Mountaineers commit to new schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Jose Perez has entered the transfer portal, while Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague have committed to Texas Tech and Alabama, respectively.

Perez deleted all mentions of West Virginia on his Instagram last week, and did the same to his Twitter account today, while affirming national reports that he had decided to enter the portal.

He has apparently been contacted by teams such as Gonzaga and Michigan already.

Yesterday, Joe Toussaint announced that he would be moving to Texas Tech, and today, Mohamed Wague confirmed via social media that he would move to Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide.

These departures mean that West Virginia now has just 8 players on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

