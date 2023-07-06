Kadience Jade Gillespie (Baby Yay Yay) was born on January 31, 2014. Kadience gained his wings on July 5, 2023. Kadience wasn’t just an ordinary child. Kadience was an angel sent down to all of us from above, for a wonderful 9 1/2 years. Kadience was diagnosed with PKAN’s disease at a real young age. He was able to walk, talk and just live a normal lifestyle in his early years. He lost his ability to do those things within a couple years of multiple diagnosis’s. But Kadience was a fighter and fought all the way till his last day. On July 5, 2023 Kadience took his last breath on earth and was taken to his heavenly home in the sky where he has no more pain, no more suffering and is able to do everything he couldn’t do on earth. He is finally free. Kadience will always be remembered by his mother Darlene Gillespie, his dad Tyler Gillespie, his brother Gunner Gillespie, his step-brothers Peanut (Andrew Davis) and ElyJah Glover, his best buddy Xavier Davis, his uncle Shane Gillespie, his uncle Scotty Davis, his uncle Stan Hardman who was his favorite shooting partner, his Grammie (Jennifer Davis), and his grandmother Brenda Hatton. He will also live on in the heart of his favorite person “His Tiffs” Tiffany Davis who was also his godmother, and his puppy Tymber who misses his kisses so much. He was loved by so many aunts, uncles and cousins that will never forget that smile. Kadience was met at heaven’s gates by his father Sean Gillespie, his great grandparents Mildred & Red Six and Bill Gillespie and his step-grandpa, Jim Starkey. We would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. McQuade for the amazing care she gave Kadience and WVU Children’s Hospital for all the wonderful staff that laid their hands on our precious Kadience. A special thanks to all his teachers, aides, therapists, and drivers from the Harrison County School Board. Kadience enjoyed each and every one of you and we can’t thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown him over the years. We are forever grateful for everyone and everything. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in the Sardis Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

