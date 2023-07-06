LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport holds off Morgantown, moves to 20 wins on season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport continues their dominant streak, picking up their 11th straight win, as they took down Morgantown 9-5 today.

Bridgeport put 5 runs past the plate in the first inning alone - but Morgantown scored 3 to close the gap.

Bridgeport would then get the momentum back, as they kept scoring and held a 9-3 lead heading into the 7th inning.

With the win, Bridgeport stays in first place in WV Legion Baseball at a 20-3 record, while Morgantown falls back to .500 at 10-10.

