Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Fairmont.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest at around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Chicago Street in Fairmont, according to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine.

Chief Shine says a woman and three children were in the home at the time of the shooting, adding that the home was struck by gunshots in what appears to have been a “targeted attack.”

The man’s injuries were not fatal, Chief Shine says.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Chief Shine says anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Detective Fisher at 304-366-2217 or dispatch at 304-366-4200.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Randolph County
Randolph County now given High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation
Bands from around the world finalize WAMSB participation plans
Jeff Walters
Philippi police chief set to retire, become PRO at Philip Barbour