Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Fairmont.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest at around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Chicago Street in Fairmont, according to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine.

Chief Shine says a woman and three children were in the home at the time of the shooting, adding that the home was struck by gunshots in what appears to have been a “targeted attack.”

The man’s injuries were not fatal, Chief Shine says.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Chief Shine says anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Detective Fisher at 304-366-2217 or dispatch at 304-366-4200.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.