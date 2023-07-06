Mixed bag of weather for the weekend
Calm & hot Saturday, rainy & cool Sunday...
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching the area Friday keeps isolated shower chances alive through tonight and early tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be in between systems on Saturday, allowing for slightly warmer temps again, before the next front on Sunday brings more rain and cooler temps. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.