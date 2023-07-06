Mixed bag of weather for the weekend

Calm & hot Saturday, rainy & cool Sunday...
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching the area Friday keeps isolated shower chances alive through tonight and early tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be in between systems on Saturday, allowing for slightly warmer temps again, before the next front on Sunday brings more rain and cooler temps. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Expected highs for today, July 6, 2023.
Hot, muggy Thursday, rain chances this weekend
next 5 days
Another day of heat before relief comes on Friday
3-Day Forecast for Clarksburg, between today and Friday, July 7, 2023.
Hot, humid conditions & rain chances this week
next 5 days
Hot and humid with afternoon showers this week