Morgantown Airport receives $1.8M for airport runway extension

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - The Morgantown Municipal Airport is receiving $1.8 million for an airport runway extension project.

Senator Joe Manchin announced the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday.

Officials say the goal of the project is to extend the current runway by 1,001 feet to 6,200 feet.

“As a pilot myself, I am pleased the FAA is investing in this runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost local commerce and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

The project website says an extended runway will make it safer for outgoing and incoming flights, especially in inclement weather.

