Morgantown Airport receives $1.8M for airport runway extension

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - The Morgantown Municipal Airport is receiving $1.8 million for an airport runway extension project.

Senator Joe Manchin announced the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday.

Officials say the goal of the project is to extend the current runway by 1,001 feet to 6,200 feet.

“As a pilot myself, I am pleased the FAA is investing in this runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost local commerce and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

The project website says an extended runway will make it safer for outgoing and incoming flights, especially in inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | July 6, 2023
Record number of WVU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say