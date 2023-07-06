MPD welcomes new Police Social Worker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has hired a new Police Social Worker.

Kelly Rice, LICSW, has been hired by the MPD for the position, according to a release from the MPD.

The position, which is brand new to the department, was designed to serve as a bridge between the police department and the community.

Officials say the Police Social Worker provides direct service and outreach to individuals who are unsheltered, experiencing mental illness, abusing substances, or otherwise facing crisis.

Kelly Rice, who was selected for the position, is a licensed clinical social worker who has an extensive background working with victims of mental health, domestic violence, addiction, and more. She also has significant experience with compassionate releases, criminal thinking, victim impact, and crisis intervention.

“The opportunity to develop something new for this community is very exciting,” said Rice. “Police social work is a special field, and I believe it will be a great asset to Morgantown.”

Rice is originally from Annapolis, Maryland. She attended graduate school at West Virginia University, where she earned a Master’s degree in Social Work.

Rice has previously worked as a Drug Treatment Specialist for FCI Morgantown, a Case Manager for the Hope Incorporated Shelter, and most recently, a Social Worker for the United States Penitentiary in Hazelton, WV.

