MPD welcomes new Police Social Worker

Kelly Rice, LICSW, has been hired by the MPD to be a Police Social Worker, according to a...
Kelly Rice, LICSW, has been hired by the MPD to be a Police Social Worker, according to a release from the MPD.(Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has hired a new Police Social Worker.

Kelly Rice, LICSW, has been hired by the MPD for the position, according to a release from the MPD.

The position, which is brand new to the department, was designed to serve as a bridge between the police department and the community.

Officials say the Police Social Worker provides direct service and outreach to individuals who are unsheltered, experiencing mental illness, abusing substances, or otherwise facing crisis.

Kelly Rice, who was selected for the position, is a licensed clinical social worker who has an extensive background working with victims of mental health, domestic violence, addiction, and more. She also has significant experience with compassionate releases, criminal thinking, victim impact, and crisis intervention.

“The opportunity to develop something new for this community is very exciting,” said Rice. “Police social work is a special field, and I believe it will be a great asset to Morgantown.”

Rice is originally from Annapolis, Maryland. She attended graduate school at West Virginia University, where she earned a Master’s degree in Social Work.

Rice has previously worked as a Drug Treatment Specialist for FCI Morgantown, a Case Manager for the Hope Incorporated Shelter, and most recently, a Social Worker for the United States Penitentiary in Hazelton, WV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia finishes fiscal year with over $1.8B surplus
I-79 South at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Rd., in Marion County
I-79 South to close at Pleasant Valley exit as widening project continues
FILE PHOTO from June 25 of the water main break that shut down West Pike Street between...
Clarksburg road to remain closed for a month after water main break
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Agreement between DNR, Boy Scouts to promote education, conservation