New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new chicken-based restaurant is coming to the area.

Roosters Roost Chicken, based out of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, is set to open its newest location in Morgantown at 226 Comfort Inn Drive.

The restaurant features a menu that offers more than just chicken. Salad, pizza, hoagies, wings, and pasta are also featured.

The location is set to open in the fall or winter of 2023.

It will be the restaurant’s first location in West Virginia.

Click here to view the menu.

