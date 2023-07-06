Philippi police chief set to retire, become PRO at Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief Jeff Walters will soon be retiring from the Philippi Police Department.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement Thursday morning.

Walters has served in law enforcement for nearly three decades, but his career in law enforcement is not over.

Walters will be joining the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office as a new Prevention Resource Officer, or PRO, at Philip Barbour High School, the BCSD says.

Officials say he will attend PRO training in Wheeling later this month.

