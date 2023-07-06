Some providers working to reduce or prevent PFAS contamination in drinking water

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drinking water from nearly half of all faucets in the United States likely contain potentially toxic PFAS chemicals.

That’s the conclusion reached by a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey, which found the oft-called “forever chemicals” in 45% of samples collected from 716 locations across the nation.

Here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, news of PFAS contamination is nothing new. Some of our local water providers are already taking steps to remedy the problem, with the Parkersburg Utility Board in the midst of designing a new treatment system.

PUB general manager Eric Bennett said back in March that work will start soon. “We hope that by early next year, hopefully we’ll be bidding it and get it constructed very shortly thereafter,” he said.

Bennet says PUB has hired engineering firm Burges and Niple to help with the project.

On the other side of the river, the city of Marietta is soon going to start construction of a new reverse osmosis water treatment plant. According to the EPA, reverse osmosis has been “extremely effective at removing PFAS.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.