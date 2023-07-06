Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg parents are going to prison for up to five years after pleading guilty to child neglect creating substantial risk of death or bodily injury.

Kyle and Alexandria Riser entered the guilty plea in Judge J.D. Beane’s courtroom Thursday.

They were indicted back in January on three counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or bodily injury.

Judge Beane sentenced both to one to five years in prison.  They each will also have 10 years of supervised release after their time in prison.  And both will not be able to have any contact with minors.

The Risers were arrested in September 2022 when police found three small children living in their home with large piles of trash on the floor and several amounts of old rotten food laying out according to a criminal complaint.

Officers also said they found animal and human feces scattered across the floor as well as other hazards in the house.

