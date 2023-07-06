West Virginia finishes fiscal year with over $1.8B surplus

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia finished the fiscal year with a $1.8 billion surplus.

Most of that money has already been spoken for, but some of it still remains.

Over $230 million must be transferred into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, so that leaves over $400 million unappropriated.

Officials are still deciding what to do with it and could make a decision during a special session, possibly in August.

A large amount of what is appropriated will support highway construction, tourism promotion, and school programs.

As the fiscal year closed on June 30, Gov. Justice said revenue collections would be about $6.5 billion, Severance Tax collections is nearly $950 million, Corporation Net Income Tax is $420 million. Additionally, Consumer Sales Tax and Interest Income Tax Collections both reached a record of $1.75 billion and $132.4 million, respectively.

Starting next year, personal income tax will likely not be underestimated with Gov. Justice’s 21.25% personal income tax cut scheduled to be underway.

