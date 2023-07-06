West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program expanded

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since launching in March of 2022, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has helped thousands of households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they’re expanding their program to help those with critical damage to their homes.

“We’ve heard over the past year and a half that people also needed help with home repairs,” Special Programs Manager Jessica Greathouse said.

People affected by the pandemic can apply for up to $10,000 worth of critical home repairs.

“A critical home repair isn’t a remodel, change in their kitchen counters or the color of their house,” she said. “It is solid flooring, it’s fixing a leaky roof, it is accessibility, providing a ramp into a house or out of the house so that people can safely live.”

Greathouse said there are a lot of different ways people can qualify.

Loss of work, increase in child care costs, and unpaid wages are just a few ways you may qualify.

The application shares other ways you may qualify here.

“The income limits are pretty generous,” she said. “In Kanawha County, you could make a family of four could make about $99,000 and still qualify.”

This critical home repair may be new, but the original purpose to help those with past-due mortgages, homeowners insurance, and more are still available.

