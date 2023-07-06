WVSP honor heroic acts following the loss of Sgt. Cory Maynard

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One month ago, tragedy struck Mingo County when West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard was killed in the line of duty, leaving the community grieving over his loss.

“We take it hard when we lose a trooper or any first responder, you know that department takes that pretty hard,” Capt. G.N. Losh of the West Virginia State Police said. “You forget that the community is also suffering and grieving that. That’s their trooper, that’s their police officer that they are losing.”

But, on Thursday, West Virginia State Police recognized several individuals who were all involved in honoring Sgt. Maynard’s life and legacy. These individuals received plaques as a thank you from the department for their heroic acts of service and kindness during their time of grief. These plaques all had Sgt. Maynard’s signature on them in his honor.

“It was a great chance to bring those entities together. There are so many people to thank, but those three entities, we couldn’t have got through that without them,” Losh said. “So we just wanted to tell them how much we thank them and love them, that community, and we are glad that we got to do that.”

Among those honored were the Beech Creek Fire Department, Evans Funeral Home, and Mingo Central High School Principal Marcella Charles-Casto.

“This opportunity was good for us because we finally got to give something back to the officers. We are constantly asking of them, asking them to do things for us, but this was the one time that we got to do something for them, and it felt good, it felt really good,” Charles-Casto said.

She said it was an honor that she does not take lightly.

“I am very proud to know all of them, and I hope our communities get more supportive of our officers because they are always there for us, and I am very proud of that,” she said.

