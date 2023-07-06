Zach Frazier selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Football team

Frazier, a junior, is the only representative from WVU.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 announced their Preseason All-Big 12 football team today, and one member of the West Virginia Mountaineers has been selected:

Junior center Zach Frazier, from Fairmont, West Virginia, has been selected for the team.

Frazier enters his fourth year at West Virginia, and will continue his 3-year streak starting on the offensive line - Frazier became the first true freshman to start on the line since 1980 in his freshman season (2020).

Last year, Frazier was named as an All-Big 12 First Team selection, and was given an All-Big 12 Second Team nomination in 2021.

Frazier has allowed just 4 sacks in his 3 seasons.

