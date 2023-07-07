Austin Scott hired as new Robert C Byrd football head coach

Spent 7 years as DC of Eagles, promoted to HC role today.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C Byrd has announced their next head coach for the football team today, as defensive coordinator Austin Scott has been promoted to lead the program.

Scott took charge of the Eagles’ summer workouts after previous head coach Josh Gorrell resigned last month.

Coach Scott has been the defensive coordinator for the program since 2016, and has coached defensive and running backs since 2015.

He graduated from Robert C Byrd in 2011 while playing football and basketball for the school - he also graduated from Fairmont State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

The Eagles went 5-5 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019 - they will look to return to the postseason this year in Coach Scott’s first job as a head coach.

