Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Pittsburgh show canceled

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - Beyoncé was scheduled to be in Pittsburgh next month for her Renaissance World Tour show, but that show has been canceled.

The show, which was scheduled for Aug. 3, was canceled due to “production logistics and scheduling issues,” according to Acrisure Stadium on Twitter.

According to the Acrisure Stadium website, the only upcoming concert is Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour on Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took to Twitter and released the following statement:

Pittsburgh — we are deeply disappointed in the news that Beyoncé has canceled her performance on August 3. We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/MIgiJJh5u1 — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) July 5, 2023

