Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Pittsburgh show canceled

(Source: CNN)
(CNN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - Beyoncé was scheduled to be in Pittsburgh next month for her Renaissance World Tour show, but that show has been canceled.

The show, which was scheduled for Aug. 3, was canceled due to “production logistics and scheduling issues,” according to Acrisure Stadium on Twitter.

According to the Acrisure Stadium website, the only upcoming concert is Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour on Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took to Twitter and released the following statement:

