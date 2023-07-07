City of Bridgeport to discuss economic development activity

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022-23 fiscal year just came to an end, and the 2023-24 fiscal year began July 1, but the unofficial “development year” for the City of Bridgeport is only halfway over.

On Monday, Bridgeport City Council will get a progress report of last year’s economic development activity, this years, and likely goals for next year.

It is all part of an extremely busy meeting scheduled for Monday, June 10, for Bridgeport City Council.

The regular meeting in City Council Chambers begins at 7 p.m. with a work session set for 6 p.m.

The progress report Council will hear will be coming from Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr.

Recently, Kerr said Bridgeport is on pace to have a record year on the development front and could top more than $100 million in building permits. Barring the year United Hospital Center was built, it would be the highest total in Bridgeport’s history.

The city has seen massive permits filed this calendar year. Among the biggest is for the new North Central West Virginia Airport Terminal project, an expansion at Aurora Flight Sciences, site work for the future Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai, and Boscov’s.

Bridgeport also has more than $10 million in residential building permits. In addition, the planned Mon General Community Hospital at Charles Pointe Crossing is anticipated to be in the $20 million range.

