Clarksburg woman charged with hitting woman in grocery store parking lot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman has been charged after officers say she hit another woman in the head in a grocery store parking lot.

38-year-old Latasha Teets, of Clarksburg, was in a grocery store parking lot along Adams Ave. when she hit a woman in the back of the head “with an unknown weapon.”

Authorities say the victim suffered a laceration and severe headache and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Teets has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

