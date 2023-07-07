Country star Tracy Lawrence performing at Clarksburg Amphitheater

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Tracy Lawrence will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 7.

Lawrence’s performance kicks off at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Kendell Marvel, a singer and Grammy-winning song writer, will open for Lawrence.

Over the last 32 years, Lawrence’s music has made him a mainstay as one of country music’s truest traditionalists.

He has sold more than 13 million albums with 18 No. 1 hits, including “Time Marches On”, “Find Out Who Your Friends Are’, and “Paint Me a Birmingham”.

Trevor DeVaul is the Recreation Coordinator of Parks. He said in April that he is excited for Lawrence to come to Clarksburg.

“I’m really excited for Tracy Lawrence to come to the Amphitheater,” DeVaul said in part. “He’s a great artist and has had a very successful career.”

As of this article’s publication, very few reserved seats remain for the event and can be purchased for $45. General admission seating is also still available and can be purchased for $35.

Click here to purchase tickets.

