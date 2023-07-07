First at 4 Forum: Beth Keener-Flannery

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beth Keener-Flannery, a multimedia artist and the Public Curator Director for the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about her current projects and partnerships, receiving a grant from the West Virginia Department of Art, Culture and History, and creating 25 purses.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

