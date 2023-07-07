Indoor putt-putt course to open in Putnam County

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may struggle to get a hole-in-one on this putt-putt course, but that doesn’t take away the innovation and creativity that’s gone into it.

For owner Brian Reed, opening up the course is something he’s been dreaming of for years.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” he said. “I just wanted to have something fun for even my family to do. So, you know, I decided to open this up and see what goes. This is kind of hopefully the beginning, and I’m going to expand from there.”

From a classic windmill to a hole designed after a Skeeball machine, each hole is custom-built.

Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, said bringing in not just new businesses but new entertainment options strengthens the community.

“To have something indoors that families can do not only during the summertime but also through the other seasons, as well, really does bring a lot of value to our community,” she said.

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday morning to officially announce the opening of Reed’s Entertainment.

