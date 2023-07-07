Jim Malfregeot selected to serve as Clarksburg’s new mayor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veteran Clarksburg City Council Member Jim Malfregeot has been selected to serve as the city’s mayor.

The official swearing-in ceremony was held on Saturday.

Malfregeot has been on council for 10 years, and he’s seen it all, such as running against 13 candidates, including four incumbents.

Back in September 2020, a Delaware man shot him and kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law.

Malfregeot says while he’s excited to move Clarksburg forward, the pain from that night is still fresh on his mind.

”Physically, I’m fine. Mentally, it’s sometimes a challenge, but we work through it with my faith and my family … I just love this city and being mayor is just the icing on the cake,” Malfregeot said.

The man who shot Malfregeot was sentenced to the maximum of 70 years in prison last year.

