Johnnie Johnson Jazz Festival coming to Palatine Park

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Palatine Park in Fairmont will hold the annual Johnnie Johnson Jazz Festival this weekend.

The festival will be held on Saturday and features Everyday Everybody, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, and the High and Mighty Brass Band.

Click here for more information on the Johnnie Johnson Jazz Festival and other upcoming events at Palatine Park.

