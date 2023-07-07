Joseph Elliott Long, 68, of Grantsville, formerly of Cowen, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at WVU Hospital – Ruby Memorial.

He was born November 3, 1954 in Sutton and was a United States Navy Veteran in special helicopter training. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved watching Christian movies and previously worked as a Security Guard.

Joe is survived by his wife: Wanda Martin Long; step-children: Corrina Christian, Sharlet Christian, Allyn Christian, and Terrie Christian; grandson: Luke Barbe; brothers: Daniel Ross Long and James David Long; and sister: Sheila Diane (William) Connelly; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ken and Wanda Cobb; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Judith Farley Long.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Joe’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.