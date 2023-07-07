Man charged after bruises found on 15-week-old infant’s arms, legs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem man has been charged in Monongalia County after authorities say a 15-week-old infant had bruises on its arms and legs.

On June 8, the Morgantown Police Department received a complaint of potential child abuse from staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to a criminal complaint.

Detectives say the infant’s mother left her home in Morgantown at around 11 p.m. on June 6 to speak with a neighbor, leaving the infant in the care of 21-year-old Dylan Siddle. When she returned, she said the infant had bruises on one arm, and she then took the infant to the hospital for treatment.

Court documents say medical staff initially said the infant’s arm was broken but later revised their assessment and said it was not. Medical officials said they did not believe the infant could have caused the injuries on their own.

The infant’s mother reviewed video footage, and officers say Siddle can be seen squeezing the infant’s arm and hand until it begins to cry.

In additional footage, investigators say Siddle pinched “[the infant’s] face and sides” and took its legs in his hands and “appears to force them open and down onto the crib” while changing a diaper. Investigators say Siddle also pressed his thumbs into the infant, causing its legs to “bulge” around his thumbs.

Photographs taken by medical staff of the infant’s injuries show bruises on its left arm, right wrist, right palm, left ankle, and left leg, investigators say.

Detectives were told by medical staff the infant’s bruises “appeared to be caused by someone other than the baby.”

Siddle has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

