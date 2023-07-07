More Mild Temperatures in Store this Weekend

Chances to see temperatures in the 90s again this weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For only the second time this year we saw temperatures eclipse 90 degrees this week, that happened twice, and chances are it will happen a third time this weekend with high temperatures on Saturday currently forecasted in the upper 80s to low 90s. This comes as Earth has recorded some of its hottest days ever record throughout this week with the average global temperature reaching over 63 degrees on Thursday. Summer is in full swing now and Michael Moranelli has the details on the weekend and a look into next week.

