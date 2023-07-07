Morgantown Post 2 blows out Fairmont Post 17 behind Drew Bailey’s 7 RBI game

Post 2 puts on show for kids night at Dale Miller Field.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 learned their lesson after falling behind in the first inning to Bridgeport yesterday, as Post 2 came out swinging to get 2 runs home in the first, never relinquishing the lead en-route to a victory over Fairmont Post 17.

Morgantown (11-10) also hosted Kids Night, where local baseball kids and teams were able to meet the players, warm up with them, and take the field pregame.

The energy from the kids clearly transferred over to Post 2, and especially, Drew Bailey - on 3 hits, Bailey sent home 7 RBIs, and scored 2 runs of his own, driving the Morgantown offense from the 6-spot.

Fairmont battled back early - they took Morgantown down to just a 1-run lead in the 3rd - but Post 2 immediately responded, and took Fairmont down in a 12-4 victory.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the chest in Fairmont, police say
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater

Latest News

Austin Scott hired as new HC of RCB Football - WDTV Sports
Austin Scott hired as new Robert C Byrd football head coach
WVU picked last in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll - WDTV Sports
WVU Football gets no love in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll, picked last
WVU Football sends 5 to Big 12 Media Days - WDTV Sports
New look Big 12 has WVU in last place
Bridgeport takes down Morgantown in Legion Baseball - WDTV Sports
LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport holds off Morgantown, moves to 20 wins on season