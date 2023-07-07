Morgantown Post 2 blows out Fairmont Post 17 behind Drew Bailey’s 7 RBI game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 learned their lesson after falling behind in the first inning to Bridgeport yesterday, as Post 2 came out swinging to get 2 runs home in the first, never relinquishing the lead en-route to a victory over Fairmont Post 17.

Morgantown (11-10) also hosted Kids Night, where local baseball kids and teams were able to meet the players, warm up with them, and take the field pregame.

The energy from the kids clearly transferred over to Post 2, and especially, Drew Bailey - on 3 hits, Bailey sent home 7 RBIs, and scored 2 runs of his own, driving the Morgantown offense from the 6-spot.

Fairmont battled back early - they took Morgantown down to just a 1-run lead in the 3rd - but Post 2 immediately responded, and took Fairmont down in a 12-4 victory.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.