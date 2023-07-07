PHS drivers education students experience DUI simulator

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS’s driver education teachers put together a DUI Simulator for their students.

Driver Education Student Makayla House shared what all the simulation included.

“Each student took a pair of drunk goggles and we tried to walk in a straight line. It was definitely harder than I thought it was going to be; I was kind of everywhere. Then some kids did texting and driving, in one golf cart, and the other one we kid of followed a certain course with cones that represented kids,” said House.

It was an interesting experience according to student Jacob Bohone.

“We were trying to walk in a straight line heal-to-toe; that was pretty difficult. It was a lot easier when I got behind the wheel of the golf cart,” said Bohone.

Even though Bohone thought it was easier behind the wheel, Drivers Education teacher Sharon Marks shared it was still difficult for everyone.

“They have to go through an obstacle course. We tell them that every cone is a child and if you hit a child there are consequence. I don’t think we had anybody go through and not hit a cone,” said Marks.

Marks hopes her kids make choices in the future based on this experience.

“We try to give them options. They are going to be adults someday, and certainly we don’t advocate drinking and driving as a teenager, but as an adult you have to make decisions, and those decisions have consequences. We want them to know that drinking and driving is very serious, and that they have to realize that if they decide to do that, they better have a plan because there are definite consequences,” said Marks.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.