Safety lapses contributed to deadly Optima Plant explosion, report says

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal investigation has found safety lapses contributed to an explosion that happened at a chemical plant in Kanawha County.

The incident occurred December 8, 2020, at the Optima Plant in Belle.

It killed a 42-year-old man from Hurricane, West Virginia.

The report released this week by the US Chemical Safety Board blamed those involved, saying they lacked knowledge of the potential risk, did not effectively assess the potential hazards, and used equipment not designed.

The report also calls upon OSHA and EPA to adopt tougher regulations.

Along with the loss of life, the explosion caused $33.1 million in property damage.

