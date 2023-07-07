Salem WBB announces new head coach, Nikayla Edgell

Edgell returns to Salem after one year as assistant coach at Alderson Broaddus.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem University has announced their new head coach of the women’s basketball program today, as Nikayla Edgell returns to the Tigers after once year away coaching at Alderson Broaddus.

Edgell was on the Salem bench during the 2021-22 season, where she worked with coach Cody Gilmore.

Prior to her time there, Edgell coached club level basketball at New Level Basketball Academy, which included a development program that she helped create in East Liverpool, Ohio.

In a statement released today, Edgell said:

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead these young women. I want to thank the Salem administration for believing in me to take on this role and for the opportunity to return to a place that means so much to me. I am eager to get things started and thrilled to coach this talented group.”

Nikayla Edgell, Salem WBB Head Coach

Salem Athletic Director Alex Joseph noted his excitement about Nikayla as well:

“We are really excited to bring Nikayla on board. She is a young talented coach that is eager to put in the hard work with her student-athletes in order to succeed here at Salem, both on and off the court. I feel she is well equipped to continue the positive strides Salem women’s basketball made this season, and I am excited to see that continued development over the coming season.”

Alex Joseph, Salem AD

With Edgell’s hire, Salem has now hired new coaches for both their men’s and women’s basketball programs this offseason.

