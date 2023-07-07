Seasonable Friday, then rain later this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with partly sunny, seasonable conditions. Tomorrow will be similar, but then rain chances return towards the latter half of the weekend. Find out the details regarding the next few days in the video above!

A cold front will push east of North-Central West Virginia this morning, resulting in a few scattered showers during the morning hours and early afternoon hours. So some areas may see an isolated shower. Most of the rain dissipates by early evening at the latest. Besides that, skies will be partly sunny, and due to cooler air flowing in from the northwest at 5-10 mph, temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, in the mid-80s. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-60s. Tomorrow will start off partly to mostly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-80s. Then Saturday night into Sunday, another low-pressure system that started in the Rockies will lift into our region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the process. So some areas will see rain and even a couple of summertime downpours in the process. Most of the rain pushes out by Monday morning at the latest, leaving partly sunny skies on that day. Thereafter, it’s not until Thursday night into next weekend that rain chances return. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout next week. In short, the next several days will bring seasonable temperatures, with a chance of rain on Sunday and later next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies. Low: 64.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 87.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take place throughout the day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

