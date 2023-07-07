Webster County man charged with soliciting a minor

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after authorities say he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

22-year-old Austin Hawkins, of Cowen, had been messaging what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl about illegal acts and planned a date on July 6, according to a criminal complaint.

Hawkins allegedly said he was walking from a home on Erbacon Rd. to the Cowen Dairy Bar to meet the girl on July 6.

Troopers say Hawkins told them he had been messaging a 14-year-old girl and told her to bring condoms before saying they would go back to the home on Erbacon Rd.

Hawkins has been charged with two counts of soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

