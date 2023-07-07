West Virginia Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation hosts series of one-stop hiring events


Correctional officers and staff at Mount Olive State Prison are at a crisis point.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation is continuing to host a series of one-stop hiring events in an effort to fill critical vacancies at correctional facilities across the state. Additionally, as part of the statewide pay raises authorized by the legislature earlier this year, there is a roughly $2,000 pay raise that took effect for those employees on July 1, 2023.

The department is paying an additional $1,000 to new hires who complete the necessary pre-requisites.

According to the department’s website, the next events are as follows:

There is currently a hiring event underway at Southern Regional Jail on Friday, July 7, from noon until 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 11, there is a hiring event at North Central Jail from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 12, there is a hiring event at Huttonsville Correctional Facilitiy from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

On Thursday, July 13, there is a hiring event at Potomac Highlands Jail from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Another hiring event will take place at Southern Regional Jail on July 13 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Interested applicants may also apply online at Careers (wv.gov)

According to the DCR’s 2022 report, the state lost roughly 500 correctional officers during the hiring struggles of the Pandemic. However, according to the latest data available, DCR also reported significant decreases in both sentenced inmates and pre-trial defendants housed at their facilities between 2021 and 2022. See report here: FY22 ANNUAL REPORT WVDCR.pdf

