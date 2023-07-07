West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.
The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of America’s oldest five and dime stores in located in Harrisville West Virginia. (Most online sources credit Berdine’s as the oldest dime store in the country)

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.

The leap into the past comes with bulk candies, tin toys and even a nose flute or two.

The Berdine family owned and operated the store from its founding until 1983.

The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.

Store manager Karen Harper said she enjoys interacting with and seeing the reaction from people of all ages.

“A lot of them come in that are older, they remember. So, it’s great memories for them. The kids make lots of fun, lots of noise, a lot of hands-on, we let that all happen in the aisle over there. And the grown-ups have as much fun as the kids with the toys.”

Harper added that Harrisville is a small town with a big history.

Store details can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found identified as man missing since February
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse
Mon County deputy found not guilty of using excessive force, covering it up
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Larry Johnson, Jr.
Police: Fairmont man smoked meth before multi-county pursuit
Mon County sheriff grateful for deputy’s verdict, ready to move on
More than 4,000 tons of ‘clean coal’ spills into Buckhannon River, DEP says
Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming
Student Loan Forgiveness
Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness